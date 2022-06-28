South Shore Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

DCT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. 3,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,863. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

