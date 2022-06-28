South Shore Capital Advisors Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

South Shore Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 1.7% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,174.40. 290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,037.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,006.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,472.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

