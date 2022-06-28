South Shore Capital Advisors Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

South Shore Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $631,278,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $139,544,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.23. 36,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,790,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

