SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Trading 3.6% Higher

SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.50. 7,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 4,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded SpareBank 1 Helgeland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

SpareBank 1 Helgeland provides various financial products and services to retail customers, small and medium enterprises, municipal authorities, and institutions in Norway. The company operates in two segments, Retail Market and Corporate Market. It offers savings, investment, and insurance products, as well as leasing and mortgage services.

