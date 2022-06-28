SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6,698.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.2% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.00. 169,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,290. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average of $174.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

