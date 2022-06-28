Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Down 99.3% in June

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the May 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. Spine Injury Solutions has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

