Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Down 99.3% in June

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the May 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPIN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. Spine Injury Solutions has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.