Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 11,350 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UDR by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.23. 30,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,920. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.