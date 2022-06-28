Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 4,050 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 697.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.93.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,163. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.89, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

