Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

CUBE traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

