Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $11.25 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 2.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.11% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 16,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. 7,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,517. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.42%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

