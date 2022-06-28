Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $3.23 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE PSA traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $316.57. 2,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.45. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.64.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.