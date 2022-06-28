Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $730,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPW traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 78,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,545,410. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

