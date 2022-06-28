Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.77. 1,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.67. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $384.83 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

