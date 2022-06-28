Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 200 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up approximately 1.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IIPR traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.60. 238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,239. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $107.52 and a one year high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

