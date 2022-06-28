Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 3,950 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,972 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,799 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 537,126 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,988 shares of company stock worth $4,790,567 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.71.

PXD stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.81. 33,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

