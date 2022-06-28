Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.68. 20,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,499. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

