Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,300 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Workday by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Workday by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,663,799.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,134 shares of company stock valued at $74,313,908. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,233.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.53 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

