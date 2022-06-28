Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.86 and last traded at $104.21. 5,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,974,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.75.

The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.31.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

