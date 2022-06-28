Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.50 million-$148.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.34 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.71.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.07.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,183,258 shares of company stock worth $17,167,804. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

