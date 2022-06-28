SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Insider Sells $684,452.20 in Stock

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $684,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SPXC stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 189,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. SPX’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of SPX by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPX by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPX by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

