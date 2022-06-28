SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 665.6% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSEZY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.82) to GBX 2,100 ($25.76) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,440.17.

OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 175,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,022. SSE has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

