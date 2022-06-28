SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.47. 52,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,625,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $103,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,179.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $785,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $42,169,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,609 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,339,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.