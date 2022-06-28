Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock Holdings Boosted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Standard Motor Products worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 85.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $192,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 670,353 shares in the company, valued at $25,775,072.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $114,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,665.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMP stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $992.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

