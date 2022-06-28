Stantec Inc. (STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 15th

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Stantec stock traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.49. 272,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,780. The company has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.47. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$53.12 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.06.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.3999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,844 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$550,940.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,702,633.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.25.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

