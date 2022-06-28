Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of STN stock traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$56.49. 272,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,780. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.06. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$53.12 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.3999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.25.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,844 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$550,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,702,633.14.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

