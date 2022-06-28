Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down to $25.96

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $25.42. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 8,426 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 82.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.