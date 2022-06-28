Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.01

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 4516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Get Starry Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 907,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,567.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,386 shares of company stock worth $1,397,133.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

Starry Group Company Profile (NYSE:STRY)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.