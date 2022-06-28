Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $43.02

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.02, but opened at $41.70. Steel Partners shares last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 417 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $405.75 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,747,000 after buying an additional 212,375 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

