Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $13.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,503 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.