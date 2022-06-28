Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 27087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.