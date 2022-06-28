StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $6.70.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%.
Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
