StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Remark by 50.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.