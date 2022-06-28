StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REGI. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 195,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,696,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,585,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

