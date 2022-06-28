StockNews.com Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $672.95.

CHTR opened at $464.36 on Friday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

