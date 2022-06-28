StockNews.com Upgrades 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $9.71 on Friday. 2U has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 34.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 2U by 15.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 2U by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth $4,235,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

