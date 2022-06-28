StockNews.com Upgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEO. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after purchasing an additional 859,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 838,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.