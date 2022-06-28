StockNews.com Upgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEO. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.82.
Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $54.74.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after purchasing an additional 859,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 838,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.