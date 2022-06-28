StockNews.com Upgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.