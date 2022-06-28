Streamr (DATA) Price Up 9.9% This Week

Streamr (DATA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $22.51 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

