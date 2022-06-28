Strong Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Million (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $167,222.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $7.97 or 0.00037855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,323.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.89 or 0.16272873 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00176861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00074591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

