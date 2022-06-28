Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 118,616 shares.The stock last traded at $64.93 and had previously closed at $64.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

In related news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $60,090.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,700.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

