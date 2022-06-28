Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOHVY)
