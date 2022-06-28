Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

