SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 523 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ryder System by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 671,489 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,731,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.44. 4,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

R has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Ryder System Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.