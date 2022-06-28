SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $58,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $263,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $91,414.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,941 shares of company stock valued at $344,389. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. 5,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

