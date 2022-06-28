SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1,174.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 76,478 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,665,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,763,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $180.66. 789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.72 and a 52 week high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

