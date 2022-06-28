SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 38,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $949.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $49,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc acquired 75,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $1,912,514.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,038,634 shares in the company, valued at $77,272,462.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 311,184 shares of company stock worth $8,249,352 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

