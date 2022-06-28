SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,654 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,186 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,717,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,982,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. 22,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.74. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

