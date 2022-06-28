SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 542 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,474 shares of company stock worth $3,301,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

