SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 701 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STC. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

STC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,772. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

In other news, insider Steven Mark Lessack acquired 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $394,965. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

