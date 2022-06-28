Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $30.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sun Country Airlines traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 244230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,262.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,049.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 157,408 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of -0.20.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

