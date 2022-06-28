Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NILIF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 22,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,486. Surge Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada.

