Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NILIF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 22,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,486. Surge Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
