Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZPTAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

